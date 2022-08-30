(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
BLACKPINK wins two prizes, BTS 4th consecutive group of year title at VMAs
-
(4th LD) Won dips below 1,350 level per dollar for 1st time in over 13 years