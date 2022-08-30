Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday proposed a budget of 639 trillion won (US$473.5 billion) for next year in the slowest spending growth in six years as it seeks to implement a belt-tightening policy to improve fiscal health.
The proposal represents a 5.2 percent hike from this year's budget of 607.7 trillion won and compares with an 8.9 percent on-year increase for the 2022 state budget.
(News Focus) Austerity policy sparks woes about fiscal room to tackle economic slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's plan to implement a belt-tightening policy might be a step in the right direction to improve fiscal health, but the drive also spawns concerns that the country may face limited fiscal space to cope with slowing economic growth.
The government on Tuesday proposed a budget of 639 trillion won (US$473 billion) for next year, up 5.2 percent from this year's budget of 607.7 trillion won.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 115,000 Tuesday after declining for a few days, due largely to fewer tests, as the virus trend continues at a steady pace.
The country reported 115,638 new COVID-19 infections, including 380 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,142,479, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
BOK chief sees no change in Seoul's monetary policy despite Powell's hawkish remarks
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) will not change its current monetary policy of pushing for "piecemeal" rate increases to combat inflation despite U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks at the recent Jackson Hole meeting, its top official said Tuesday.
At the annual conference held over the weekend in Wyoming, Powell hinted at continuing the Federal Reserve's rate hikes for some time to rein in runaway inflation, a comment interpreted in the market as raising the possibility of a large-scale rate increase in September, following two straight 0.75 percentage point rises in June and July.
S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch formal talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act: Amb. Cho
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government has agreed to launch formal talks with South Korea on ways to minimize the adverse effects of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on South Korean electric vehicles, Seoul's ambassador to the U.S. said Monday.
Amb. Cho Tae-yong also said the U.S. understands the reasons behind South Korea's concerns and that they are justified.
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
WASHINGTON -- Recent satellite imagery suggest that work to repair North Korea's main nuclear test site in Punggye-ri may have been suspended due to flood damage, a U.S. monitor said Monday.
The satellite imagery, taken on Wednesday, showed no significant activities at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, according to Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
THAAD a purely defensive system designed to counter N. Korean threat: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. missile defense system deployed in South Korea, THAAD, is a purely defensive system that is only designed to protect South Korea and its people against threats from North Korea, a state department spokesperson said Monday.
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the department, also insisted any call or demand from other countries to withdraw THAAD would be "inappropriate."
International tribunal to rule on S. Korea-Lone Star $4.68 bln dispute
SEOUL -- South Korea waited Tuesday for an international tribunal's decision in a massive, multibillion dollar damages suit that U.S. private equity firm Lone Star filed against the country in connection with its asset sell-off more than a decade ago.
According to the justice ministry, the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) planned to deliver its ruling on the case on Tuesday (local time), bringing an end to the decadelong legal battle between the two sides.
S. Korea seeks 4.6 pct hike in defense budget for next year
SEOUL -- The South Korean government announced a plan Tuesday for a 4.6 percent on-year increase in its defense budget for next year, with a focus on bolstering a key deterrence system to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The defense ministry has proposed a budget of 57.1 trillion won (US$42.3 billion) for next year, up from this year's 54.6 trillion won. The government plans to submit it to the National Assembly on Friday for approval.
