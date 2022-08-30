(LEAD) Yoon seeks new opposition leader's support for public livelihood bills
(ATTN: ADDS quotes by main opposition leader in paras 7-8)
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke by phone with the new leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday and congratulated him on his election while seeking bipartisan support for public livelihood-related bills, an aide said.
The phone call with DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung came two days after Lee's election in a national convention and as Lee Jin-bok, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs, delivered congratulatory orchids on Yoon's behalf, according to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for public affairs.
"I congratulate you on your election. If there is anything I can do to help you carry out your responsibilities as party chairman, I will do so," Yoon was quoted as saying in the call.
"More than anything, as the economy is in a difficult state, I ask for bipartisan cooperation for legislation on public livelihood matters," he said.
Yoon said he is aware of Lee's visit Monday with former President Moon Jae-in and former first lady Kim Jung-sook, and that he would like to know how they are.
"Once our party is stabilized, I will host a nice occasion with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties at an early date," he said, apparently referring to the internal turmoil within the ruling People Power Party.
Lee said the two should cooperate on what they need to cooperate and talk through issues their stances differ on, according to senior presidential secretary Lee and Rep. Park Sung-joon, spokesperson for the DP.
"I hope to meet as soon as possible without adhering to formality or protocol so that we can most effectively demonstrate our cooperation," he said, adding he "sincerely hopes for Yoon to become a successful president."
Yoon and Lee competed against each other in the March presidential election before Yoon beat Lee by a margin of 0.73 percentage point.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000
-
S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch formal talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act: Amb. Cho