Parliamentary committee adopts resolution calling for improvement of U.S. inflation reduction act
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Tuesday passed a resolution to express concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that excludes electric vehicles (EVs) assembled outside North America from tax incentives.
The law, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, calls for the expansion of tax subsidies for EV purchases, but only for those assembled in North America. It also requires U.S.-made batteries and battery materials in EVs.
South Korean carmakers, including Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., are feared to lose ground in the world's most important auto market due to the law, as they make their flagship models at domestic plants and ship them overseas.
The resolution calls on the U.S. to also provide tax benefits to Korean-made vehicles under the free trade agreement between the two countries.
The parliamentary committee on trade, industry and energy also plans to adopt a resolution later Tuesday calling for the improvement of the IRA.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000
-
S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch formal talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act: Amb. Cho