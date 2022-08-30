Processed food consumption up 18.4 pct throughout pandemic: RDA
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's expenditure on processed food consumption grew approximately 18 percent during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public institution survey analysis showed Tuesday.
According to the state-run Rural Development Administration (RDA), the country's estimated spending on processed foods totaled 47.1 trillion won last year, up 18.4 percent from 39.8 trillion won in 2019.
The estimates were compiled through analysis of the RDA's household annual spending surveys conducted between 2010 and 2021.
The RDA also noted that fresh produce consumption grew by 13.5 percent on-year to 39.6 trillion won in 2020 but fell to 38.9 trillion won a year later as apparently many people dined out amid eased gathering restrictions.
The surveys also showed a marked increase in health-conscious spending. In a 2022 RDA survey, 51.5 percent of respondents said they prioritized their health when purchasing agricultural products, up substantially from 29.1 percent in 2020.
