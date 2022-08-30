Nongshim 302,500 DN 6,500

Shinsegae 220,500 UP 4,000

SGBC 51,100 UP 800

CJ LOGISTICS 119,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 82,300 DN 1,600

DL 67,600 UP 400

KIA CORP. 80,100 UP 2,600

Meritz Insurance 37,800 UP 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 550

HITEJINRO 30,500 UP 400

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,500 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 35,850 UP 350

Yuhan 56,600 UP 600

SLCORP 37,250 UP 1,800

ORION Holdings 14,850 UP 50

SKNetworks 4,500 UP 20

HyundaiEng&Const 47,650 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,850 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 194,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,200 UP 1,300

Kogas 44,750 DN 1,600

Hanwha 32,550 UP 1,400

Youngpoong 630,000 UP 20,000

DB HiTek 46,300 UP 2,900

CJ 77,800 UP 1,300

SK hynix 93,200 UP 700

Daesang 22,650 UP 50

TaihanElecWire 1,990 DN 10

Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 0

LX INT 42,750 UP 450

DongkukStlMill 13,250 UP 200

KAL 26,100 UP 550

LG Corp. 81,500 UP 800

POSCO CHEMICAL 168,000 DN 1,500

Boryung 10,150 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 DN 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 UP 650

SSANGYONGCNE 6,820 UP 40

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,580 DN 80

POSCO Holdings 254,000 UP 10,000

(MORE)