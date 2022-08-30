KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 302,500 DN 6,500
Shinsegae 220,500 UP 4,000
SGBC 51,100 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 119,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 82,300 DN 1,600
DL 67,600 UP 400
KIA CORP. 80,100 UP 2,600
Meritz Insurance 37,800 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 550
HITEJINRO 30,500 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,500 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 35,850 UP 350
Yuhan 56,600 UP 600
SLCORP 37,250 UP 1,800
ORION Holdings 14,850 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,500 UP 20
HyundaiEng&Const 47,650 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,850 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,200 UP 1,300
Kogas 44,750 DN 1,600
Hanwha 32,550 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 630,000 UP 20,000
DB HiTek 46,300 UP 2,900
CJ 77,800 UP 1,300
SK hynix 93,200 UP 700
Daesang 22,650 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,990 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 0
LX INT 42,750 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 13,250 UP 200
KAL 26,100 UP 550
LG Corp. 81,500 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 168,000 DN 1,500
Boryung 10,150 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 UP 650
SSANGYONGCNE 6,820 UP 40
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,580 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 254,000 UP 10,000
