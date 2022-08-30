KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 195,500 UP 7,000
AmoreG 34,500 UP 650
DB INSURANCE 60,100 UP 500
Hyosung 74,700 DN 300
LOTTE 41,100 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 18,500 UP 50
LotteChilsung 151,500 DN 500
Daewoong 24,200 UP 200
TaekwangInd 830,000 UP 2,000
KCC 291,500 UP 4,000
SKBP 71,900 UP 2,900
SamsungElec 58,800 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 4,790 UP 40
NHIS 9,940 UP 90
DongwonInd 225,000 DN 500
LS 67,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES141000 DN4500
GC Corp 158,500 UP 3,000
GS E&C 29,900 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 578,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 120,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,600 UP 120
SKC 118,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 24,850 UP 450
Ottogi 482,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 96,900 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,200 UP 200
MS IND 21,100 UP 600
OCI 121,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,900 DN 900
KorZinc 619,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 135,000 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 130,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,970 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 109,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 53,600 UP 200
F&F 140,000 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 36,950 UP 550
HtlShilla 74,000 UP 2,100
S-Oil 105,000 DN 500
(MORE)
