KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 335,500 UP 9,000
Hanmi Science 41,450 UP 2,150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,000 UP 1,000
HMM 21,800 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 75,300 UP 5,900
Mobis 213,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 76,900 DN 2,700
S-1 57,400 DN 400
ZINUS 43,650 DN 250
Hanchem 212,000 UP 2,000
DWS 54,500 UP 300
KEPCO 20,750 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,000 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 500
SKTelecom 52,000 UP 700
HyundaiElev 29,050 UP 400
Hanon Systems 10,400 UP 400
SK 227,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 28,200 UP 750
Handsome 28,050 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,300 UP 2,600
Asiana Airlines 14,750 UP 200
COWAY 62,900 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,300 UP 1,700
IBK 9,610 UP 60
SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 59,300 DN 1,700
KUMHOTIRE 3,415 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28000 UP850
DONGSUH 24,200 UP 50
SamsungEng 23,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 500
LOTTE TOUR 12,500 UP 700
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 50
PanOcean 5,160 UP 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,400 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,000 UP 250
KT 37,900 DN 100
Kangwonland 26,700 UP 400
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000
S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch formal talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act: Amb. Cho