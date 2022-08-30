KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 238,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 73,200 UP 1,000
NCsoft 372,000 UP 12,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,300 UP 5,700
COSMAX 62,700 UP 800
KIWOOM 83,800 UP 3,600
DSME 20,400 UP 150
LG Display 15,450 UP 600
HDSINFRA 6,130 DN 110
KT&G 83,000 UP 1,100
DWEC 5,160 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,150 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 408,000 UP 1,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 41,200 UP 300
LG H&H 710,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 611,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 73,300 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,950 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,450 DN 650
LGELECTRONICS 97,500 UP 1,300
Celltrion 188,500 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 21,400 UP 50
Doosan Enerbility 21,700 DN 450
Doosanfc 37,950 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,700 UP 600
KIH 57,000 UP 500
GS 46,650 UP 1,350
LIG Nex1 103,500 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 31,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,800 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,330 UP 75
AMOREPACIFIC 123,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 16,150 UP 50
SK Innovation 196,500 0
POONGSAN 30,150 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 49,600 UP 400
Hansae 15,650 UP 200
Youngone Corp 43,850 UP 950
