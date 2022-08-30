NAVER 238,000 UP 4,000

Kakao 73,200 UP 1,000

NCsoft 372,000 UP 12,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 59,300 UP 5,700

COSMAX 62,700 UP 800

KIWOOM 83,800 UP 3,600

DSME 20,400 UP 150

LG Display 15,450 UP 600

HDSINFRA 6,130 DN 110

KT&G 83,000 UP 1,100

DWEC 5,160 DN 10

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,150 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 408,000 UP 1,500

DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 5,000

KEPCO KPS 41,200 UP 300

LG H&H 710,000 UP 10,000

LGCHEM 611,000 UP 7,000

KEPCO E&C 73,300 DN 2,100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,950 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,450 DN 650

LGELECTRONICS 97,500 UP 1,300

Celltrion 188,500 UP 3,000

TKG Huchems 21,400 UP 50

Doosan Enerbility 21,700 DN 450

Doosanfc 37,950 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,700 UP 600

KIH 57,000 UP 500

GS 46,650 UP 1,350

LIG Nex1 103,500 DN 1,500

Fila Holdings 31,200 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,800 UP 750

HANWHA LIFE 2,330 UP 75

AMOREPACIFIC 123,500 UP 2,500

FOOSUNG 16,150 UP 50

SK Innovation 196,500 0

POONGSAN 30,150 UP 1,100

KBFinancialGroup 49,600 UP 400

Hansae 15,650 UP 200

Youngone Corp 43,850 UP 950

(MORE)