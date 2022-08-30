KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 68,900 DN 1,800
GKL 15,950 UP 450
KOLON IND 52,300 0
HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 9,500
SD Biosensor 34,350 UP 450
Meritz Financial 30,100 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 6,700 UP 30
emart 97,300 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 50 UP1700
KOLMAR KOREA 37,900 UP 700
PIAM 36,350 UP 650
HANJINKAL 54,000 DN 4,800
CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 UP 700
DoubleUGames 43,150 UP 3,850
MANDO 54,300 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 836,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,950 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 UP 450
Netmarble 63,400 UP 1,600
KRAFTON 239,000 UP 7,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,900 UP 1,000
ORION 99,000 UP 800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,100 UP 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,400 DN 100
BGF Retail 160,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 97,200 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 12,450 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 309,500 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 421,000 DN 11,000
HANILCMT 15,150 DN 150
SKBS 113,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 UP 50
KakaoBank 27,300 UP 350
HYBE 170,000 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 80,500 UP 400
LG Energy Solution 465,500 UP 6,000
DL E&C 41,100 UP 900
kakaopay 62,400 UP 1,300
K Car 21,450 UP 500
SKSQUARE 39,750 UP 150
(END)
-
