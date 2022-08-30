CSWIND 68,900 DN 1,800

GKL 15,950 UP 450

KOLON IND 52,300 0

HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 9,500

SD Biosensor 34,350 UP 450

Meritz Financial 30,100 UP 1,100

BNK Financial Group 6,700 UP 30

emart 97,300 UP 600

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 50 UP1700

KOLMAR KOREA 37,900 UP 700

PIAM 36,350 UP 650

HANJINKAL 54,000 DN 4,800

CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 UP 700

DoubleUGames 43,150 UP 3,850

MANDO 54,300 UP 1,900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 836,000 UP 7,000

Doosan Bobcat 34,950 UP 350

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 UP 450

Netmarble 63,400 UP 1,600

KRAFTON 239,000 UP 7,000

HD HYUNDAI 62,900 UP 1,000

ORION 99,000 UP 800

ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,100 UP 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,400 DN 100

BGF Retail 160,000 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 97,200 UP 1,100

HDC-OP 12,450 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 309,500 UP 1,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 421,000 DN 11,000

HANILCMT 15,150 DN 150

SKBS 113,500 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 UP 50

KakaoBank 27,300 UP 350

HYBE 170,000 UP 5,500

SK ie technology 80,500 UP 400

LG Energy Solution 465,500 UP 6,000

DL E&C 41,100 UP 900

kakaopay 62,400 UP 1,300

K Car 21,450 UP 500

SKSQUARE 39,750 UP 150

(END)