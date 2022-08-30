S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 30, 2022
All News 16:33 August 30, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.244 3.272 -2.8
2-year TB 3.665 3.683 -1.8
3-year TB 3.642 3.653 -1.1
10-year TB 3.695 3.715 -2.0
2-year MSB 3.664 3.680 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.618 4.621 -0.3
91-day CD 2.920 2.920 0.0
(END)
