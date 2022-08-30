Identity of 2 suspects in 'cold case' bank robbery disclosed
DAEJEON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday disclosed the identity of two suspects accused of shooting a bank employee to death and stealing 300 million won (US$223,000) more than two decades ago.
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police identified the suspects as Lee Seung-man, 52, and Lee Jung-hak, 51, in the 2001 cold case.
The suspects were arrested last week after being identified with DNA samples taken from the scene, on charges of robbery and murder.
The suspects are accused of running away with the cash after shooting the employee in his 40s at an underground parking lot of a KB Kookmin Bank branch in the central city at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2001.
The victim was severely injured and taken to the hospital but died.
The case had remained unsolved, as the suspects left no fingerprints behind and had their car windows tinted to prevent them from being seen from outside.
Police set up a special team to investigate the case and finally arrested the suspects after their DNA matched that found at the scene.
