BOK to sell 8.8 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds next month
All News 17:17 August 30, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will sell 8.8 trillion won (US$6.5 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in September.
The amount is down 1.5 trillion won from its monthly MSB sale plan for this month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.
The BOK said it also plans to buy back 3.5 trillion won worth of the bonds next month.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Snowdrop' most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022: company
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Gov't, ruling party agree on budget plan to ease inflation woes
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000
-
S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch formal talks on U.S. Inflation Reduction Act: Amb. Cho