S. Korea suffers fall in production, consumption, investment in July
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, retail sales and investment declined in July in the latest sign that Asia's fourth-largest economy is losing steam amid heightened external uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
Industrial output fell 0.1 percent in July from the previous month, compared with a 0.8 percent on-month increase in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial production grew 3.8 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, declined 0.3 percent in July, following a 1 percent on-month fall the previous month.
Consumption fell for the fifth straight month for the first time since the statistics agency began compiling related data in 1995.
Facility investment retreated 3.2 percent on-month in July, compared with a 4 percent increase the previous month.
The South Korean economy is slowing down as it is grappling with runaway inflation and export growth could lose momentum amid heightened external economic uncertainty.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan on Oct. 15 to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000