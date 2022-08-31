National security advisers of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Hawaii
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The national security advisers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Hawaii this week to discuss North Korea's nuclear program and other areas of cooperation, the presidential office said Wednesday.
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will meet with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, respectively, on Wednesday and Thursday in the first such meeting since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration in May.
The three will have "in-depth discussions" on the North Korea issue, trilateral cooperation, economic security, and key regional and international issues, the presidential office said in a statement.
Kim will also have separate bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba to discuss areas of mutual interest, it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan on Oct. 15 to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000