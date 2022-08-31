Go to Contents Go to Navigation

National security advisers of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Hawaii

All News 08:13 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The national security advisers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Hawaii this week to discuss North Korea's nuclear program and other areas of cooperation, the presidential office said Wednesday.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will meet with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, respectively, on Wednesday and Thursday in the first such meeting since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration in May.

The three will have "in-depth discussions" on the North Korea issue, trilateral cooperation, economic security, and key regional and international issues, the presidential office said in a statement.

Kim will also have separate bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba to discuss areas of mutual interest, it said.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han gives a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, in this file photo taken Aug. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#security adviser
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!