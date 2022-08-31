S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lift its current pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers later this week, the government said Wednesday.
The new rule that will take effect Saturday came after a state infectious disease advisory committee recommended the government lift the mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for inbound travelers.
The decision was announced at a meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters presided over by Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il.
Currently, inbound travelers are required to show a negative result within 48 hours of their PCR tests or within 24 hours of their rapid antigen tests to enter the country.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan on Oct. 15 to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000