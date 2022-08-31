Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/19 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 26/21 Rain 30

Daejeon 26/20 Rain 30

Chuncheon 26/19 Rain 20

Gangneung 23/20 Rain 70

Jeonju 26/21 Rain 30

Gwangju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/24 Rain 30

Daegu 25/22 Rain 60

Busan 26/24 Rain 70

