Seoul shares open lower on U.S. rate hike woes
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking a continued drop on Wall Street that stemmed from concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 23.83 points, or 0.97 percent, to trade at 2,427.1 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Stocks have been in a slump in the wake of the Fed chairman's reaffirmation in Jackson Hole that the U.S. central bank would continue its fight against four-decade high inflation.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 1.12 percent.
Most large caps opened lower in Seoul, led by losses in the big tech and bio sectors.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.68 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.83 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.97 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.15 percent. Internet portal giant Naver fell 1.68 percent.
Among gainers, giant carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.51 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,351.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
State panel confirms massive rights violations at Busan confinement facility decades ago
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan on Oct. 15 to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000