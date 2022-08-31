'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' tops Netflix chart for 5th straight week
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has retained the top position on Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English TV shows for the fifth consecutive week even after it finished airing in the country, the global video streaming service said Wednesday.
The TV sensation, which aired every Wednesday and Thursday on the local cable channel ENA from June 29 to Aug. 18, marked 53.89 million hours of viewing for the week of Aug. 22-28 to lead Netflix's official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to the company.
It is the 16-part Korean show's seventh No. 1 finish since the drama rose to the top in the second week of its release. It has since stayed atop the list except for its fourth week (July 18-24), when it placed second after the Spanish show "Alba."
"Woo" revolves around a lawyer named Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is brilliant with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum.
On the chart, the Korean fantasy "Alchemy of Souls" ranked third with 28.59 million hours of viewing, staying in the top 10 for nine weeks in a row.
The Korean soap opera "Young Lady and Gentleman" was viewed for 8.78 million hours over the cited period to finish eighth, while "A Model Family," Netflix's latest Korean-language original series, placed ninth with 8.13 million hours.
On the film side, the Korean action thriller "Carter," directed by Jung Byung-gil of "The Villainess" (2017), dropped to eighth place on the Netflix weekly chart for non-English flicks, marking 2.89 million hours of viewing.
The Netflix original film debuted at No. 1 on its first week of release on Aug. 5 and stayed at the highest position for two weeks, becoming the first Korean-language film to top the streamer's chart.
Also, it ranked at No. 8 in the top 10 most popular non-English films, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix, with a total of 64.04 million hours. It is the only Korean-language film on the cumulative chart topped by the British-German horror "Blood Red Sky" with 110.52 million hours of viewing.
