The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 31, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.60 2.60
2-M 2.73 2.73
3-M 2.87 2.88
6-M 3.31 3.31
12-M 3.71 3.71
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan on Oct. 15 to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
International tribunal to rule on S. Korea-Lone Star $4.68 bln dispute