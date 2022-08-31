Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chronology of major events leading to the ICSID's ruling on Lone Star case

All News 11:47 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of major events leading to a verdict from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) that orders South Korea to pay US$216.5 million to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a decadelong legal battle surrounding the firm's sell-off of a controlling stake in the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank (KEB).

Aug. 27, 2003 -- Lone Star Funds officially acquires 51 percent of KEB for 1.38 trillion won (about $1.4 billion at the exchange rate at that time).

Oct. 14, 2004 -- Spec Watch Korea, a civic group, petitions the Seoul Administrative Court to determine if Seoul's approval of Lone Star's acquisition of KEB was legal.

Sept. 14, 2005 -- Spec Watch Korea files a lawsuit against the head of Lone Star and 19 South Korean officials and others, alleging documents were forged to facilitate the U.S. company's takeover of KEB.

Jan. 12, 2006 -- Lone Star announces plan to sell off KEB.

March 22, 2006 -- Kookmin Bank is selected over Hana Financial Group Inc. of South Korea and Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd. as the preferred buyer of KEB.

May 9, 2006 -- Prosecutors arrest Yoo Hoe-won, head of Lone Star Advisors Korea, on suspicion of embezzlement and breach of trust.

June 14, 2006 -- Byeon Yang-ho, a former head of the finance ministry's financial policy bureau, is arrested on suspicion of colluding to understate KEB's financial value.

Nov. 23, 2006 -- Lone Star pulls out of a US$7.4 billion contract to sell a controlling stake in KEB to Kookmin Bank.

Dec. 7, 2006 -- Prosecutors say there were illegalities in Seoul's approval of Lone Star's qualifications to buy KEB at a below-market price.

Sept. 3, 2007 -- HSBC Holdings Plc announces an agreement with Lone Star to buy a 51 percent stake in KEB for US$6.31 billion.

Sept. 19, 2008 -- HSBC Holdings Plc decides to terminate the KEB deal, citing falling asset values amid global financial market turmoil.

Nov. 24, 2008 -- The Seoul Central District Court rules that the 2003 sale of KEB to Lone Star was an "unavoidable" decision amid the bank's financial ill-health, clearing Byeon Yang-ho and other officials of breach of trust charges.

March 10, 2010 -- Lone Star announces plan to resume sale of its KEB stake.

Nov. 25, 2010 -- Hana Financial Group signs a contract with Lone Star to buy its KEB stake for 3.9 trillion won.

Nov. 21, 2012 -- Lone Star files investor state dispute arbitration claims against the South Korean government for losses related to its KEB investment, demanding about $4.68 billion in compensation.

May 15-22, 2015 -- The ICSID holds its first hearing on the Lone Star case.

June 28, 2022 -- The ICSID declares an end to all proceedings in the Lone Star case.

Aug. 31, 2022 -- The ICSID orders the South Korean government to pay US$216.5 million to Lone Star.
(END)

Keywords
#Lone Star chronology
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!