(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan on Oct. 15 to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon's approval rating edges up to over 30 pct
-
(News Focus) Ruling party row deepens as winning allies Yoon, ex-PPP chair Lee turn into foes
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(LEAD) DP's central committee votes down charter revision proposal
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
International tribunal to rule on S. Korea-Lone Star $4.68 bln dispute