Ssangyong Motor to sell shares to raise capital

All News 14:12 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Motor Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 93.31 million common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
