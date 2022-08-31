PPP's national committee chair steps down to pave way for launch of new emergency leadership
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The national committee chair of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) stepped down from his post Wednesday in a move aimed at paving the way for the party to form a new emergency leadership committee.
The PPP has been trying to launch a new emergency leadership after a court effectively ruled the current leadership invalid last week by suspending the duties of its chairman, a decision seen as a victory for ousted PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok.
In order to launch a new leadership committee, the party's national committee should endorse the decision.
But Rep. Suh Byung-soo, who chairs the national committee, refused to convene a national committee meeting needed for the establishment of a new leadership committee, saying it is not the right thing to do in consideration of the court's decision.
On Wednesday, however, Suh said he decided to quit as national committee chair to keep his belief and at the same time "not cause inconvenience to the party."
With Suh's resignation, the PPP can now hold a national committee meeting, the last gateway to the launch of the new emergency leadership.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
