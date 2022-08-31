Hanwha 31,850 DN 700

DB HiTek 46,500 UP 200

CJ 78,200 UP 400

SK hynix 95,200 UP 2,000

LX INT 43,250 UP 500

HyundaiEng&Const 48,200 UP 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,750 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,550 UP 350

Kogas 43,500 DN 1,250

DL 66,800 DN 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,100 DN 250

KIA CORP. 80,800 UP 700

DOOSAN 82,800 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,700 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 36,600 UP 750

Meritz Insurance 38,350 UP 550

Yuhan 56,800 UP 200

SLCORP 38,450 UP 1,200

CJ LOGISTICS 118,500 DN 500

HITEJINRO 30,500 0

Boryung 10,150 0

Shinsegae 223,500 UP 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 0

Nongshim 300,000 DN 2,500

SGBC 52,100 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,900 DN 50

Hyosung 74,700 0

DongkukStlMill 13,250 0

Daesang 22,600 DN 50

SKNetworks 4,540 UP 40

TaihanElecWire 1,875 DN 115

Hyundai M&F INS 31,500 DN 150

DongwonInd 226,000 UP 1,000

LS 67,100 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES143500 UP2500

GC Corp 164,000 UP 5,500

GS E&C 30,150 UP 250

HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 500

AmoreG 34,900 UP 400

