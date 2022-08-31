Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Hanwha 31,850 DN 700
DB HiTek 46,500 UP 200
CJ 78,200 UP 400
SK hynix 95,200 UP 2,000
LX INT 43,250 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 48,200 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,750 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,550 UP 350
Kogas 43,500 DN 1,250
DL 66,800 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,100 DN 250
KIA CORP. 80,800 UP 700
DOOSAN 82,800 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,700 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 36,600 UP 750
Meritz Insurance 38,350 UP 550
Yuhan 56,800 UP 200
SLCORP 38,450 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 118,500 DN 500
HITEJINRO 30,500 0
Boryung 10,150 0
Shinsegae 223,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 0
Nongshim 300,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 52,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,900 DN 50
Hyosung 74,700 0
DongkukStlMill 13,250 0
Daesang 22,600 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,540 UP 40
TaihanElecWire 1,875 DN 115
Hyundai M&F INS 31,500 DN 150
DongwonInd 226,000 UP 1,000
LS 67,100 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES143500 UP2500
GC Corp 164,000 UP 5,500
GS E&C 30,150 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 500
AmoreG 34,900 UP 400
