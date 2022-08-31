KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 598,000 UP 20,000
LOTTE 41,450 UP 350
GCH Corp 18,800 UP 300
LotteChilsung 154,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,700 UP 120
POSCO Holdings 255,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 59,700 DN 400
SamsungElec 59,700 UP 900
NHIS 9,950 UP 10
KCC 294,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 71,600 DN 300
LG Corp. 82,000 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 168,000 0
Daewoong 24,250 UP 50
TaekwangInd 825,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,830 UP 10
KAL 26,850 UP 750
ORION Holdings 14,600 DN 250
Ottogi 479,000 DN 3,500
MERITZ SECU 4,840 UP 50
HtlShilla 73,800 DN 200
Hanmi Science 43,300 UP 1,850
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,560 DN 40
SKC 121,500 UP 3,000
SamsungElecMech 140,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 53,800 UP 200
F&F 142,500 UP 2,500
GS Retail 25,400 UP 550
KPIC 122,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 97,200 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,600 UP 400
MS IND 21,800 UP 700
OCI 117,500 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,800 DN 1,100
KorZinc 672,000 UP 53,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,970 0
HyundaiMipoDock 107,000 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 36,950 0
S-Oil 101,500 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 344,000 UP 8,500
(MORE)
