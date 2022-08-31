KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 1,000
HMM 22,250 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 76,000 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 130,000 0
Youngpoong 697,000 UP 67,000
HYOSUNG TNC 313,500 UP 4,000
SKTelecom 52,100 UP 100
HyundaiElev 29,300 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 61,000 UP 1,700
KUMHOTIRE 3,475 UP 60
Mobis 215,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 81,400 UP 4,500
S-1 58,200 UP 800
ZINUS 43,350 DN 300
Hanchem 218,500 UP 6,500
DWS 54,100 DN 400
KEPCO 20,950 UP 200
SamsungSecu 33,900 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 DN 100
Handsome 28,400 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,200 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 15,250 UP 500
COWAY 63,700 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,800 DN 500
Hanon Systems 10,300 DN 100
SK 233,000 UP 5,500
IBK 9,570 DN 40
ShinpoongPharm 27,950 DN 250
DONGSUH 24,450 UP 250
SamsungEng 23,450 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,150 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 21,900 DN 100
KT 37,200 DN 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28000 0
LOTTE TOUR 12,650 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,000 UP 600
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star US$216.5 mln in investor-state suit
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000