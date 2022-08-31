No. of child abuse cases in S. Korea grew 21.7 pct last year: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The number of cases officially deemed as child abuse incidents in South Korea grew 21.7 percent in 2021 from a year ago amid an increase in reports to authorities for intervention, a government report showed Wednesday.
According to an annual welfare ministry report submitted to the National Assembly, the number of cases conclusively judged as child abuse incidents by welfare authorities totaled 37,605 in 2021, compared with 30,905 a year earlier.
Of those, 40 children ended up losing their lives. The number of reports filed with authorities over purported child abuse cases also grew 27.6 percent on-year to 53,932.
The ministry cited the public's increased awareness and subsequent reports over child abuse incidents as the key factor in the growth in cases. Officials also believe the reopening of schools following extended virus curbs may have exposed previously unreported incidents.
According to the report, an overwhelming majority, or 83.7 percent, of the perpetrators were found to be parents, followed by proxy guardians, relatives and strangers, at 9.6 percent, 4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
Cases involving repeated abuse incidents stood at 14.7 percent, up 2.8 percentage points from a year ago, the ministry said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
Nation stunned by video of middle school student lying on platform during class
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star US$216.5 mln in investor-state suit
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to over 115,000