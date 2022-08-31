S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 31, 2022
All News 16:35 August 31, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.268 3.244 +2.4
2-year TB 3.727 3.665 +6.2
3-year TB 3.685 3.642 +4.3
10-year TB 3.721 3.695 +2.6
2-year MSB 3.717 3.664 +5.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.658 4.618 +4.0
91-day CD 2.920 2.920 0.0
(END)
