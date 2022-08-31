Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(5th LD) S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star US$216.5 mln in investor-state suit
SEOUL -- An international tribunal ordered South Korea to pay the U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds US$216.5 million plus interest, officials said Wednesday, bringing an end to a decadelong legal battle surrounding its sell-off of a local bank.
South Korea said it cannot accept the decision and will actively consider pursuing an appeal.
-----------------
Compensation to Lone Star likely to be withdrawn from state coffers
SEOUL -- Speculation is mounting over how the South Korean government would secure a huge sum of nearly 300 billion won (about US$224 million) to compensate U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds over its sale of the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank, as ordered by an international tribunal.
The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ordered Seoul on the day to pay damages of US$216.5 million plus interest estimated at around $13.8 million to Lone Star, though the government here refused to accept the decision and vowed to seek the annulment of the order.
-----------------
PM says no involvement with Lone Star while working at law firm
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he had no involvement with Lone Star Funds while working at a law firm that represented the company, as South Korea was ordered to pay the U.S. private equity firm US$216.5 million plus interest over a decadelong dispute surrounding its sell-off of a local bank.
Han had been under scrutiny because he worked as an adviser for the law firm Kim & Chang from November 2002 to July 2003, when Lone Star acquired a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. flaunt combined firepower in large-scale field exercise amid N.K. threats
POCHEON, South Korea -- South Korea and the United States staged a large-scale combined live-fire exercise near the inter-Korean border Wednesday, in a vivid display of the allies' military might amid North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
A centerpiece of the Combined Joint Fires Coordination Exercise (CJFCX) took place in Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, about 30 kilometers south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), involving high-morale troops, battle tanks, mortars, howitzers and warplanes to boot.
-----------------
Yoon vows to increase support for export industries
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Wednesday to increase government support for the country's export industries amid a widening trade deficit caused by falling semiconductor prices and other factors.
Yoon made the promise as he presided over an emergency meeting on the economy and public livelihood matters at a container terminal at Busan New Port in Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
Seoul shares up amid lingering concerns over U.S. rate hikes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Wednesday, with investors weighing the potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the volatility in the currency market. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 21.12 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 2,472.05 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's currency rebounds after hitting yearly low in intraday trading
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency bounced back after hitting a yearly low in intraday trading on Wednesday amid concerns over monetary tightening in the U.S. and the possibility of a global economic slowdown.
The local currency ended at 1,337.6 won against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, up 9.1 won from the previous day's close. The won gained ground for two straight sessions.
-----------------
Yoon sends condolences over death of ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol sent his condolences over the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday, calling him a leader who ended the Cold War and established diplomatic relations between South Korea and the Soviet Union, a presidential official said.
Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday, according to news reports. The former Soviet leader had had a severe and long illness.
(END)
-
