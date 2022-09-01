LG looks to lure young consumers with Styler for sneakers, bendable gaming monitor at IFA 2022
By Woo Jae-yeon
BERLIN, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. eyes to steal the hearts of young, tech-savvy consumers with its latest technological innovations at Europe's largest consumer electronics show set to open in Berlin on Friday.
The South Korean tech company will bring "unique" and "fun" home appliances that steam clean and store limited-edition sneakers.
It will also unveil bendable, high-resolution organic light-emitting diode (OLED) monitors that the company said would enable a "truly immersive" gaming and viewing experience.
LG has applied the steam care and cleaning solutions used in its popular clothing Styler to expensive and rare sneaker collections, which have become a hip subculture and brought forth a huge resell market at home and abroad.
The Styler ShoeCase, which is set to debut at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2022, provides "optimal care" of sneakers depending on the kind of fabric they are made of, protecting them from humidity and discoloring natural lights, and removing unpleasant smells, according to the company.
LG will also unveil the Flex, the world's first bendable OLED gaming monitor, developed with its innovative display technologies, at the trade show.
IFA 2022 will be held fully in-person for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the annual event.
The Flex is made possible because OLED is self-emitting and does not need a backlight, the company said.
Some 20 monitors of the 42-inch OLED Flex will go on display at the arcade zone of LG's exhibition booth at Messe Berlin, where visitors can experience the adjustable screen that "can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved" while playing games and watching movies on it.
Also on display is the world's largest-ever OLED TV with a 97-inch screen. The product is LG's latest effort to grab a bigger share of the premium and profitable TV segment amid sluggish consumer demand.
With an increasing number of people living alone, LG will also introduce single-use home appliances, such as the compact WashTower, an integrated laundry and dryer ideal for single or two-member households, and the PuriCare Aero Furniture, a Wi-Fi enabled air purifier that includes a table top with a built-in wireless charger and lighting.
As a member of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), LG will demonstrate the cross-brand interoperability of its ThinQ mobile application, where users can remotely control their home devices from 13 brands.
The HCA was founded in August last year to build an ecosystem of appliances for seamless connectivity at home. Its members include Samsung Electronics Co., GE Appliances and the Electrolux Group.
