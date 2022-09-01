Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won in investor-state suit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to appeal Lone Star suit (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea not to accept 310 bln-won compensation (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea not to accept 300 bln-won compensation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won, plans to appeal (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won plus interest (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers Saturday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 290 bln won paid to Lone Star with taxpayers' money (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's government ordered to pay 280 bln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea not to accept 310 bln-won compensation in 10-year-long suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 10-year-long dispute with Lone Star ends with 280 bln-won compensation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid test no longer required to fly into Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea to appeal international tribunal's order to pay Lone Star (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to challenge ICSID decision on Lone Star suit (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!