'Top Gun: Maverick" tops 8 mln admissions, becoming most-viewed foreign film since pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The American action drama film "Top Gun: Maverick" has topped 8 million admissions, becoming the most popular pandemic-era foreign film in South Korea, box-office data showed Thursday.
The sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun" drew 14,000 people the previous day, bringing its combined total to 8 million, according to the data by the Korea Film Council.
It marked the highest audience number set by a foreign film since Disney's fantasy animated film "Frozen 2" (2019), which garnered 13.7 million admissions.
Released June 22, the film has remained at the Korean box office for over two months, racking up 85.6 billion won (US$63.7 million) in revenue.
Starring Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick" is about Capt. Pete Mitchell, who returns to the United States Navy and trains a group of younger aviators for an urgent mission to bomb a foreign country's secret plant.
The Korean comedy film "6/45" topped the daily box office with 95,000 people, followed by the espionage film "Hunt," the directorial debut of "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, with 72,000 and the historical war film "Hansan: Rising Dragon" with 25,000.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star US$216.5 mln in investor-state suit