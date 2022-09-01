Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung, SK hynix lead global NAND flash sales in Q2: report

All News 08:51 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. were the biggest NAND flash sellers in the world in the second quarter, an industry report showed Thursday.

According to Taiwan-based market analyst firm TrendForce, Samsung's NAND flash sales during the April-June period reached US$5.98 billion, with its global market share at 33 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

NAND flash is a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data.

The corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The combined sales of SK hynix and its U.S. subsidiary Solidigm totaled $3.62 billion and their combined global market share stood at 19.9 percent, climbing a notch to second place.

TrendForce attributed SK hynix's robust performance to the company's strengthened partnerships in North America and an increase in the proportion of solid state drive products out of its total shipments during the period.

Japan's memory manufacturer Kioxia ranked third, with its market share standing at 15.6 percent, down from 18.9 percent in the January-March period.

TrendForce forecast a 10 percent fall in overall sales of NAND flash products across the globe in the third quarter due to suppressed market demand over continued inflationary pressure and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

The corporate logo of SK hynix Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Samsung Electronics #SK hynix #TrendForce
