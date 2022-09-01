Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 01, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 28/19 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 30/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/24 Rain 60
Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/21 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' studio rejects Netflix's offer for original series