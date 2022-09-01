Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 28/19 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 30/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/24 Rain 60

Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/21 Sunny 60

