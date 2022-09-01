3 clubs in middle of K League tables facing crucial weekend matches

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- After five more matches, the 12 teams in the top South Korean football league will be split into two tiers. The top six will comprise "Final A," and the rest will make up "Final B." Teams will then play five more matches within their own group to round out the season. Teams in the upper tier are guaranteed a stay in the K League 1 for the following season, while those in the lower group face the danger of relegation to the K League 2.