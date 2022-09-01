2 military choppers make emergency landing after collision; 1 injured: Army
All News 13:55 September 01, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean Army military helicopters made emergency landings after they collided during flight training in a northern city, the armed service said Thursday, with none seriously hurt.
The homegrown Surion helicopters collided at a training site in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, at 12:16 p.m. Of the total 18 service members aboard the choppers, one suffered an injury to his head.
The Army is trying to ascertain the exact cause of the collision, officials said.
