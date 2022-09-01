Yoon designates 7 more areas as special disaster zones
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday designated seven more areas hit by deadly floods last month as special disaster zones, a spokesperson said.
The new zones are Dongjak and Seocho Wards in Seoul; the cities of Yeoju, Uiwang and Yongin in Gyeonggi Province; Hongcheon county in Gangwon Province; and the city of Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a written briefing.
The designations were made following a survey of damage caused by the heavy rains in early August.
Yoon earlier designated 10 areas, including Seoul's Gwanak Ward and Yangpyeong county in Gyeonggi, as special disaster zones.
"President Yoon instructed Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to swiftly execute disaster relief payments without discrimination before the Chuseok holiday so that not only the special disaster zones, but everyone who suffered damage in the recent heavy rains, can swiftly recover from the damage," Lee said.
The Chuseok fall harvest holiday falls on Sept. 9-12 this year.
The designated areas will be eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
Yoon also instructed the minister to closely track the path of Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is approaching the Korean Peninsula, and to preemptively come up with response measures.
