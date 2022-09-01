Renault Korea's Aug. sales up 31 pct on robust exports
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its sales jumped 31 percent last month from a year earlier on sharply increased exports.
Renault Korea sold 11,622 vehicles in August, up from 8,846 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 14 percent to 3,950 units from 4,604 during the same period, while exports soared 81 percent to 7,672 units from 4,242 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.
From January to August, its sales climbed 38 percent to 104,451 autos from 75,805 units during the same period of last year.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Korea.
