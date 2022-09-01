Military reports 919 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:43 September 01, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 919 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 264,154, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 640 from the Army, 148 from the Air Force, 52 from the Marine Corps, 41 from the Navy, 35 from units under the direct control of the ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 5,722 military personnel are under treatment.
