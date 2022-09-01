KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 823,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 23,500 DN 750
KAL 26,150 DN 700
SSANGYONGCNE 6,820 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 59,300 DN 400
SLCORP 38,450 0
Yuhan 56,100 DN 700
SamsungElec 58,400 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 195,500 DN 500
AmoreG 34,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,550 DN 150
POSCO Holdings 253,000 DN 2,000
LotteChilsung 154,000 DN 500
LOTTE 41,400 DN 50
SGBC 50,100 DN 2,000
Hyosung 73,700 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 18,450 DN 350
CJ 76,800 DN 1,400
LX INT 42,700 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 12,650 DN 600
DB HiTek 44,550 DN 1,950
Daesang 22,100 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,445 DN 95
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,740 DN 135
Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 DN 600
KCC 287,500 DN 7,000
SKBP 71,200 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,200 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 34,900 DN 1,700
HITEJINRO 30,150 DN 350
Meritz Insurance 36,950 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 220,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 298,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 79,700 DN 2,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,000 DN 5,000
Boryung 10,000 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,250 DN 650
SK hynix 92,400 DN 2,800
(MORE)
-
