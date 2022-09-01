KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 670,000 DN 27,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,650 DN 2,550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,450 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,400 DN 1,150
Kogas 42,100 DN 1,400
Hanwha 31,150 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 118,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 78,700 DN 4,100
DL 65,700 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 DN 250
KIA CORP. 80,200 DN 600
DWS 51,000 DN 3,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,480 DN 80
SKC 114,000 DN 7,500
MERITZ SECU 4,635 DN 205
HtlShilla 72,900 DN 900
LS 64,400 DN 2,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES134000 DN9500
GC Corp 159,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 29,000 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 575,000 DN 23,000
KPIC 117,500 DN 4,500
NHIS 9,790 DN 160
GS Retail 25,950 UP 550
DongwonInd 223,500 DN 2,500
Ottogi 472,500 DN 6,500
Hanssem 51,700 DN 2,100
F&F 135,000 DN 7,500
Hanmi Science 43,700 UP 400
KSOE 93,000 DN 4,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,800 DN 800
MS IND 21,200 DN 600
OCI 110,500 DN 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,200 DN 2,600
KorZinc 644,000 DN 28,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,740 DN 230
HyundaiMipoDock 101,500 DN 5,500
IS DONGSEO 36,850 DN 100
S-Oil 99,100 DN 2,400
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
