KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 135,000 DN 5,000
LG Innotek 336,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 DN 4,500
HMM 21,600 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 75,300 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 127,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO 20,350 DN 600
SamsungSecu 33,300 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,000 DN 1,550
SKTelecom 52,400 UP 300
HyundaiElev 28,150 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 60,100 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,400 DN 75
Mobis 212,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 79,800 DN 1,600
S-1 56,400 DN 1,800
ZINUS 40,650 DN 2,700
Hanchem 210,500 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,050 DN 900
Handsome 27,350 DN 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 DN 4,200
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 350
COWAY 61,600 DN 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,100 DN 2,700
IBK 9,460 DN 110
Hanon Systems 10,050 DN 250
SK 223,500 DN 9,500
DONGSUH 23,850 DN 600
SamsungEng 22,450 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 3,500
PanOcean 5,000 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 31,050 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 350
KT 36,650 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27400 DN600
LOTTE TOUR 12,400 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,600 DN 400
Kangwonland 26,350 DN 200
(MORE)
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week