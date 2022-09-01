KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 236,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 71,400 DN 2,000
NCsoft 377,000 DN 1,500
Doosan Enerbility 19,200 DN 1,150
Doosanfc 36,650 DN 1,650
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,600 DN 1,000
COSMAX 60,100 DN 2,700
KIWOOM 81,900 DN 3,700
DSME 19,250 DN 900
HDSINFRA 5,860 DN 310
DWEC 5,020 DN 180
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,050 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 400,500 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 39,400 DN 1,950
LG H&H 687,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 623,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 69,500 DN 4,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,300 DN 650
KT&G 82,800 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,000 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,850 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 97,700 DN 3,300
LG Display 15,700 UP 100
Celltrion 186,500 DN 3,000
TKG Huchems 20,500 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 6,000
GS 45,650 DN 400
LIG Nex1 103,000 DN 3,000
Fila Holdings 30,350 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 DN 1,750
HANWHA LIFE 2,235 DN 75
KIH 55,600 DN 1,200
AMOREPACIFIC 120,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 15,600 DN 600
SK Innovation 178,500 DN 11,500
POONGSAN 29,650 DN 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 47,750 DN 1,700
Hansae 15,050 DN 800
Youngone Corp 42,750 DN 1,850
(MORE)
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
