KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 67,100 DN 1,600
GKL 15,800 DN 200
KOLON IND 50,200 DN 2,300
HanmiPharm 302,000 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 33,350 DN 1,800
Meritz Financial 29,300 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,600 DN 110
emart 96,700 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 37,450 DN 900
PIAM 36,000 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 49,800 DN 3,000
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 42,200 DN 800
MANDO 52,800 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 826,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,000 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,650 DN 600
Netmarble 60,900 DN 2,600
KRAFTON 236,000 DN 10,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,600 DN 1,600
ORION 97,500 DN 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,400 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 50
BGF Retail 157,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 94,600 DN 3,200
HDC-OP 12,000 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 306,500 DN 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,500 UP 500
HANILCMT 14,700 DN 600
SKBS 108,000 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 650
KakaoBank 26,100 DN 1,200
HYBE 166,500 DN 15,000
SK ie technology 79,700 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 463,000 UP 500
DL E&C 40,900 DN 50
kakaopay 59,200 DN 3,000
K Car 20,550 DN 950
SKSQUARE 39,400 DN 1,100
(END)
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
