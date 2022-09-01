Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning

All News 16:13 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution has asked new leader Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) to appear for questioning next week, a DP spokesperson said Thursday, denouncing the investigation as "political revenge."

"The prosecution served Chairman Lee a summons for absurd reasons. This is a demand that we find hard to accept," the party's spokesperson, Rep. Park Sung-joon, told a press briefing.

"The DP cannot step back against political revenge on the leader of the main opposition and a former presidential candidate who competed against President Yoon Suk-yeol as well as political suppression to break up the main opposition."

Lee has been under probe on suspicion of violating the election law in connection with the so-called Baekhyeon-dong Scandal.

