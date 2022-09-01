Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-Korean Series hero announces retirement

All News 16:33 September 01, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Na Ji-wan, who famously blasted the only Game 7 walkoff home run in Korean Series history in 2009, announced his retirement on Thursday.

The Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Na, 37, had earlier told them he wanted to hang up his cleats for good after 15 seasons, and that they made it official Thursday.

In this file photo from Oct. 24, 2009, Na Ji-wan of the Kia Tigers celebrates his walkoff home run against the SK Wyverns during the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"I have decided to end my career for the future of the club and for the young players that have been continuing to grow," Na said in a statement released by the Tigers. "Over the past 15 years, I have received more love from fans than I ever deserved. I am disappointed in myself that I haven't been able to reward their support because of injuries and poor play."

Na spent his entire career with the Tigers, after being drafted fifth overall in 2007. He had a franchise-high 221 home runs and 862 RBIs in 1,472 games, while batting .277/.387/.470 for his career.

The outfielder is best known for his heroics in the 2009 Korean Series. In the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of that championship series against the SK Wyverns, Na hit a solo home run for the Tigers' dramatic 6-5 victory.

In this file photo from March 25, 2022, Na Ji-wan of the Kia Tigers is in action against the Kiwoom Heroes during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

It remains the only title-clinching walkoff homer in the seventh game of the best-of-seven Korean Series.

Na was also a member of the 2017 Korean Series-winning team.

Na hit 20 or more home runs in five different seasons, including three in a row from 2016 to 2018, and had a 90-RBI campaign as recently as 2020.

But the bottom quickly fell out for the popular slugger, who was limited to 31 games last season and one game this year.

In this file photo from Sept. 15, 2021, Na Ji-wan of the Kia Tigers tosses the bat after hitting a fly ball to right field against the Lotte Giants during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

