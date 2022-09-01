S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 1, 2022
All News 16:37 September 01, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.303 3.268 +3.5
2-year TB 3.791 3.727 +6.4
3-year TB 3.778 3.685 +9.3
10-year TB 3.805 3.721 +8.4
2-year MSB 3.779 3.717 +6.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.747 4.658 +8.9
91-day CD 2.920 2.920 0.0
(END)
