Hanil Hyundai Cement to sell shares to raise capital

All News 17:11 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanil Hyundai Cement Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.55 million common shares at a price of 23,225 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT CO.,LTD
