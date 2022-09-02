Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution notifies DP chief Lee of summons for questioning next week (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea logs worst trade deficit in 66 years; won hits 13-year low per dollar (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecution notifies DP leader Lee of summons for questioning next week; opposition party protests (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution summons DP leader Lee for questioning over alleged violation of election law (Segye Times)
-- DP leader Lee summoned to prosecution for questioning next week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution asks DP leader to show up for questioning on Sept. 6 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution calls on DP leader Lee to appear for questioning; DP calls it summons 'war' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution notifies DP chief Lee of summons for questioning next week (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea posts highest trade deficit in 66 years in Aug. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul city to raise taxi fare amid taxi shortage (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trade deficit hits record as imports surge and chip exports fall (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Red flag raised as Korea suffers all-time high trade deficit (Korea Herald)
-- Super typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to hit Jeju Island early next week (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Popular writer apologizes for discriminatory remarks against female politicians
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases dip to 80,000s; deaths hit 4-month high
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week